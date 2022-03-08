Home>>
Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse resumes service after cleaning and disinfection
(Ecns.cn) 17:02, March 08, 2022
A truck carrying pigs arrives at Sheng Shui Slaughterhouse, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, March 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Sheng Shui Slaughterhouse resumed service Monday and live pig supply will return to normal levels from Tuesday. It has been closed for more than a week since February 26, after a number of workers there were infected with Covid-19.
