Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse resumes service after cleaning and disinfection

Ecns.cn) 17:02, March 08, 2022

A truck carrying pigs arrives at Sheng Shui Slaughterhouse, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, March 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

Sheng Shui Slaughterhouse resumed service Monday and live pig supply will return to normal levels from Tuesday. It has been closed for more than a week since February 26, after a number of workers there were infected with Covid-19.

