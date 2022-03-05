Support pledged to help HK, Macao develop economy, improve people's wellbeing

Xinhua) 10:33, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government work report pledged efforts to help Hong Kong and Macao develop the economy and improve the people's wellbeing, see that the two regions better integrate themselves into the country's overall development, and maintain their long-term prosperity and stability.

The report was submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

