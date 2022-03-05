Home>>
Support pledged to help HK, Macao develop economy, improve people's wellbeing
(Xinhua) 10:33, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government work report pledged efforts to help Hong Kong and Macao develop the economy and improve the people's wellbeing, see that the two regions better integrate themselves into the country's overall development, and maintain their long-term prosperity and stability.
The report was submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers review draft amendment to organic law
- China to encourage foreign investment into broader range of sectors
- China to continue innovation-driven development strategy
- China to strengthen cyber security, data security, personal information protection
- China to pursue higher-standard opening up
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.