China to strengthen cyber security, data security, personal information protection
(Xinhua) 10:25, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance the building of the national security system and capacity, and strengthen cyber security, data security and protection of personal information, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
