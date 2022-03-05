China to improve education fairness, quality

Xinhua) 10:14, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue improving the fairness and quality of education, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China will promote high-quality, well-balanced development and urban-rural integration of compulsory education, and continue the efforts to reduce the burden on students in compulsory education.

China will increase resources for public-interest preschool education via multiple channels and develop higher education to its full potential, the report said.

China, with 290 million students in schools and universities, must ensure that education, which is important to millions of families and the future of the nation, is well-run, it added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)