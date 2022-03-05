China to deepen multilateral, bilateral economic, trade cooperation

Xinhua) 10:06, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen multilateral and bilateral economic and trade cooperation, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has created the largest free trade zone in the world. China will encourage enterprises to make good use of preferential tariff treatment, cumulation of origin, and other rules under the RCEP framework to expand cooperation on trade and investment, according to the report.

China will remain firm in upholding the multilateral trade regime and will participate actively in the reform of the World Trade Organization. China is ready to work with all countries to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve win-win outcomes for all, the report said.

