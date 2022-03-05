China to orderly move toward carbon-peaking, carbon neutrality

Xinhua) March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will take well-ordered steps to achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, and the action plan for peaking carbon emissions will be put into effect, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

