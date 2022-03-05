Home>>
China to accelerate building int'l logistic services system
(Xinhua) 09:56, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen the reform to simplify customs clearance, and accelerate the building of an international logistic services system, to help lower costs and raise efficiency in foreign trade, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.