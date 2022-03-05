China to accelerate building int'l logistic services system

Xinhua) 09:56, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen the reform to simplify customs clearance, and accelerate the building of an international logistic services system, to help lower costs and raise efficiency in foreign trade, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

