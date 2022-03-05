Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

China to consolidate poverty-elimination achievements

(Xinhua) 09:43, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will fully consolidate and build on its achievements in poverty elimination, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

