China to promote development of digital economy

Xinhua) 09:43, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen overall planning for the Digital China initiative, build more digital information infrastructure, and apply 5G technology on a larger scale, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

