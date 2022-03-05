Home>>
Gov't work report stresses food, energy security
(Xinhua) 09:44, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will ensure food and energy security in 2022, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Efforts will be made to ensure the supply of major agricultural products as well as an adequate supply of electricity to meet people's living needs and conduct normal business operations and production, the report said.
