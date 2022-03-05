Home>>
Chinese lawmakers review report, draft plan on national economic, social development
(Xinhua) 10:07, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress Saturday morning started to review the report on the implementation of the 2021 plan and on the 2022 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2022.
