Home>>
China improves supporting measures for three-child policy
(Xinhua) 09:57, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will improve measures for the three-child policy, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
Care expenses for children under three will be included in the special additional deductions for individual income tax. The country will develop public-interest childcare services to ease the burden of raising a family, the report said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.