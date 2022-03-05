China improves supporting measures for three-child policy

Xinhua

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will improve measures for the three-child policy, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

Care expenses for children under three will be included in the special additional deductions for individual income tax. The country will develop public-interest childcare services to ease the burden of raising a family, the report said.

