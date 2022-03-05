Languages

Saturday, March 05, 2022

China promotes signing of high-standard FTA

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will work to negotiate and conclude high-standard free trade agreements (FTA) with more countries and regions, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

