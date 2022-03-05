Home>>
China to enhance military training to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests
(Xinhua) 09:58, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance military training and combat readiness, stay firm and flexible in carrying out military struggle, and safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, according to a government work report made public Saturday.
The report was submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.
