Saturday, March 05, 2022

China to continue promoting green, low-carbon development

(Xinhua) 10:06, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to improve the environment and promote green and low-carbon development, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

