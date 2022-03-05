Home>>
China to optimize disease prevention, control network
(Xinhua) 10:09, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will optimize the disease prevention and control network, as well as make greater efforts to train public health personnel, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will also improve the capabilities for monitoring major epidemics and conducting early warning, epidemiological investigation and tracing, and emergency response, the report said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to continue promoting green, low-carbon development
- China to deepen multilateral, bilateral economic, trade cooperation
- China promotes signing of high-standard FTA
- China to enhance military training to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests
- China improves supporting measures for three-child policy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.