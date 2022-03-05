China to optimize disease prevention, control network

March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will optimize the disease prevention and control network, as well as make greater efforts to train public health personnel, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will also improve the capabilities for monitoring major epidemics and conducting early warning, epidemiological investigation and tracing, and emergency response, the report said.

