China to promote Global Development Initiative implementation
(Xinhua) 10:13, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will pursue the Global Development Initiative and promote the shared values of all humanity, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
