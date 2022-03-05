Languages

Archive

Saturday, March 05, 2022

Home>>

China to promote Global Development Initiative implementation

(Xinhua) 10:13, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will pursue the Global Development Initiative and promote the shared values of all humanity, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation. 

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories