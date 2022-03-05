Home>>
China to redouble efforts to build government of integrity
(Xinhua) 10:12, March 05, 2022
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government work report made public Saturday vowed redoubled efforts to build a government of integrity.
The report was submitted to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to optimize disease prevention, control network
- Chinese lawmakers review report, draft plan on national economic, social development
- China to continue promoting green, low-carbon development
- China to deepen multilateral, bilateral economic, trade cooperation
- China promotes signing of high-standard FTA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.