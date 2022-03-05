Home>>
China to encourage foreign investment into broader range of sectors
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage foreign-invested enterprises to move into a broader range of sectors, and support more foreign investment in medium- and high-end manufacturing, research and development, and modern services, as well as in the central, western and northeastern regions, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
