China to encourage foreign investment into broader range of sectors

Xinhua) 10:26, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage foreign-invested enterprises to move into a broader range of sectors, and support more foreign investment in medium- and high-end manufacturing, research and development, and modern services, as well as in the central, western and northeastern regions, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

