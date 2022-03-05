China to pursue higher-standard opening up

Xinhua) 10:24, March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will pursue higher-standard opening up and promote stable growth of foreign trade and investment, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will make full use of international and domestic markets and resources, continue to expand international economic cooperation and trade, and push for in-depth reform and high-quality development by promoting high-standard opening up, the report said.

It will adopt a package of steps to stabilize foreign trade, make greater use of foreign investment, promote high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and deepen multilateral and bilateral economic and trade cooperation, the report added.

