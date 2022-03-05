Chinese lawmakers review draft amendment to organic law

March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Saturday morning started to deliberate a draft amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered an explanatory speech on the draft amendment at the opening meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.

