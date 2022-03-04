Six mln rapid antigen test kits sent to Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 10:38, March 04, 2022

Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are loaded to a container at Humen wharf, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2022. Six million COVID-19 antigen test kits will be shipped to Hong Kong on Thursday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)