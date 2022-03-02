Home>>
Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed
(Ecns.cn) 09:54, March 02, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the construction site of the community isolation facility in Tsing Yi, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The construction was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland. Commenced on Feb. 22, the construction of the community isolation facility is the first one to be completed since the fifth wave of the epidemic, able to accommodate over 3,900 patients after being put into use. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
