75 medical workers from Chinese Mainland to support HK in COVID-19 battle
(Ecns.cn) 10:14, March 15, 2022
Members of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government welcome a medical team from the Chinese mainland, in Hong Kong, March 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
75 Chinese mainland medical staff arrive in Hong Kong on Monday to support the local fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The team includes 36 doctors and 39 nurses from 14 public hospitals in the neighboring Guangdong Province.
