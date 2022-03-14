Home>>
4th mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility starts admitting patients in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 13:56, March 14, 2022
Photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows the newly-built community isolation facility located in Fanling, south China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The fourth community isolation facility constructed with the support from the mainland has been put into operation on Sunday. The newly-built facility provides over 350 rooms with more than 1,000 beds for emergency isolation. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
