Shenzhen launches chartered air-freight service to Hong Kong

Xinhua) 13:58, March 20, 2022

A Boeing 767 freighter carrying 45 tonnes of goods is seen at the Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 19, 2022. The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen has launched a chartered air-freight service to Hong Kong, starting Saturday. Early on Saturday morning, a Boeing 767 freighter operated by SF Airlines left Shenzhen for its neighbor Hong Kong, carrying 45 tonnes of goods, including donated anti-pandemic materials and also export goods from local businesses. The freighter will fly six times a week, with the chartered service initially planned to last until early April. (Xinhua)

