HKSAR chief executive stresses ensuring national security

Xinhua) 10:15, April 16, 2022

HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Friday that she will continue to promote national security education for the rest of her term, and hope that the next-term government will continue the work to ensure comprehensive protection of national security.

April 15 marks the seventh National Security Education Day of the country, as well as the second National Security Education Day after the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong.

Lam noted that the current-term government of the HKSAR has done a lot of work on national security, including the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, which is the first law since Hong Kong's return to the motherland that can be applied to ensuring national security, and the improvement of the electoral system that ensures the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

Over the past year, the HKSAR government has made every effort to establish a sound system where public officials take an oath to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China, and to strengthen the promotion, guidance, supervision and management of schools, community groups, the media and the Internet in handling national security matters in accordance with the national security law in Hong Kong, Lam said.

She added that the HKSAR government has also established agencies primarily responsible for maintaining national security, including the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force and the National Security Prosecutions Division of the Department of Justice.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)