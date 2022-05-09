Some forces in the US and the West despaired of Hong Kong's unity for the better

By Global Times editorial (Global Times) 08:50, May 09, 2022

The election of the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was held successfully on Sunday. John Lee Ka-chiu was elected with 99.16 percent of the votes. This shows that "patriots governing Hong Kong" is deeply bolstered by all sectors in the Hong Kong society, and the democratic development of Hong Kong has turned a new page after the improvement of the electoral system.

Some people in the US and the West are quite reluctant to see this new page. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Sunday openly denied the mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong, and exploited the rhetoric used by "lecturers of democracy" to smear Hong Kong's new electoral system, attacking the practice as being "another step in the dismantling of the 'one country, two systems' principle." In response to this law-abiding, open and fair election, the US and the Western media outlets have launched a full-scale attack, and some politicians have expressed their "sour grapes mentality" as a conditioned reflex.

Facts have proven that some forces in the US and the West have tried every trick in the book to destabilize Hong Kong. Although it has been nearly 25 years since Hong Kong returned to the motherland, they still miss the page on which the Treaty of Nanking was signed 180 years ago. They are very nostalgic for the chapter in which Hong Kong citizens were not given freedom during 156 years of British colonial rule. What they are reluctant to remember, and what we must underline, is that Hong Kong today is not the land that Britain occupied in the war of aggression when it forcibly sold opium to China. Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, which has entered the era of "patriots governing Hong Kong."

Why fear for comparison between Hong Kong's past and present! Gone are the days when those who were against China attempted rampantly to destabilize Hong Kong in 2019. The Chinese central government made its assessment of the situation and decisively stopped riots, restored order, transitioned from chaos to stability and brought the city back on the right track of development. The improved electoral system of Hong Kong is conductive to selecting officials based on their integrity and ability and their working hard for the people. This is the embodiment of high-quality democracy.

Lee has served Hong Kong for more than 40 years. He is very familiar with Hong Kong. In fighting the violent demonstrations against the extradition bill, he played a key supporting role in restoring order and rebuilding confidence. Lee is thus widely welcomed by the public. His election is a vivid practice of "patriots governing Hong Kong." All walks of life in Hong Kong have full confidence in him leading the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to consolidate the transition from chaos to order and to start good governance.

Behind the many problems that have emerged in Hong Kong in recent years, there is invariably the shadow of some US and Western hostile forces. The more chaotic Hong Kong becomes, the better it is in their interests. A united and progressive Hong Kong has interrupted their minds to mess up Hong Kong. Those black-clad violent protesters, whom some US media called "former activists," are now feeling "desperate." "Patriots governing Hong Kong" will certainly make the US and Western hostile forces as well as their proxy in Hong Kong desperate. Only when they are desperate, there is hope for Hong Kong

Today in Hong Kong, people yearn for stability and unity in their hearts. Throughout the whole process of the Chief Executive Election, the Hong Kong society has demonstrated its unity and enterprising spirit, which is the new glory of the "Lion Rock Spirit" that Hong Kong people have always taken pride in. We believe that Hong Kong will create brilliance in the new journey, and the practice of "one country, two systems" will be stable and far-reaching.

