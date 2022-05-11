Hong Kong Palace Museum ready to open
Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum during a media preview, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Located in the west Kowloon cultural district, the construction is almost completed and expected to open this summer. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows an interior view of the completed main structure of the Hong Kong Palace Museum building, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows an exterior view of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the atrium ceiling comprised of 3D, curved, and perforated aluminum tiles at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum during a media preview, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Journalists take photo during a media preview at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
A journalist takes photo during a media preview at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
