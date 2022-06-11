Hong Kong to distribute about 200,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
HONG KONG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Friday that it will distribute around 200,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the COVID-19 virus in sewage samples.
The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in estates in Central and Western, Tuen Mun and Tai Po with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons.
The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.
In an effort to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.
On Friday, Hong Kong registered 291 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 381 additional cases through self-reported RAT, official data showed.
