Cultural event held to mark 25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland

Xinhua) 08:24, June 16, 2022

An artist dances during an event under the theme of traditional Chinese culture in Hong Kong, south China, on June 15, 2022. The event is held by Hong Kong Island Women's Association on Wednesday as part of celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

