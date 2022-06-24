We Are China

HK vibrant with celebratory atmosphere ahead of 25th anniversary of return to motherland

Xinhua) 08:35, June 24, 2022

A sailboat with celebratory posters marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland sails at the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022.

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A screen marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is seen on a building in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022.

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A screen marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is seen in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022.

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Celebratory posters marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland are seen on an overbridge in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022.

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A celebratory poster marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is seen on a building in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022.

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)