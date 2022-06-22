Hong Kong begins celebration of 25th anniversary of return to motherland
A poster celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is seen inthe Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
A slogan celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland is displayed on an electronic screen of a building in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland are seen in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland are seen on the railings of a footbridgein the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
Posters celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland are seen in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June, 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
