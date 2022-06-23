Home>>
'[email protected]' exhibition kicks off in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 13:28, June 23, 2022
Photo shows one of the artworks on display during the exhibition to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The opening ceremony of the exhibition "[email protected]" was held at the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section) on Wednesday. Multiple outdoor art installations and digital art facades featuring the integration of art, science and technology have been set up along the promenades of Victoria Harbor.
