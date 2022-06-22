Flower displays set up to celebrate 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Ecns.cn) 15:58, June 22, 2022

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)