Flower displays set up to celebrate 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows flower displays set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong begins celebration of 25th anniversary of return to motherland
- Light show staged to celebrate Hong Kong's return to the motherland
- Decorations seen in HK ahead of 25th anniversary of returning to motherland
- Feature: Mainland pop culture gains traction among young Hong Kongers
- Celebratory atmosphere ahead of 25th anniv. of Hong Kong's return to motherland
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.