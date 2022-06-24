City view of Hong Kong

Xinhua) 15:43, June 24, 2022

People visit the Avenue of Stars by the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China, May 18, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows a statue of martial art movie star Bruce Lee by the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows the view in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Red lanterns are hung as decoration to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, June 23, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the night view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows the sunset view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the sunset glow at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the night view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the view in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows the sunset view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the sunset view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the morning light at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows the view in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

A man jogs in the morning by the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China, May 31, 2022. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows decorations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Photo taken on April 23, 2022 shows the night view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the night view at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)