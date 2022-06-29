Xi inspects Wuhan, stresses China's self-reliance in science, technology

President Xi Jinping has stressed keeping the lifeline of science and technology firmly in China's own hands and making the country's development more independent, self-reliant and secure.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, on Tuesday.

Xi also stressed fostering more advanced technologies and sectors, blazing new spheres of economic development, and creating new advantages in international competition.

Speaking about the fight against COVID-19, Xi said China's response measures and anti-epidemic policy have protected people's lives and health to the greatest extent.

If China had adopted the "herd immunity" policy or a hands-off approach, given its large population, the country would have faced catastrophic consequences, Xi said.

China's dynamic zero-COVID policy was formulated by the CPC Central Committee based on the Party's nature and purpose, as well as the country's national conditions, Xi noted.

"Even if there are some temporary impacts on the economy, we will not put people's lives and health in harm's way, and we must protect the elderly and the children in particular," Xi said.

"If we make an overall evaluation, our COVID-19 response measures are the most economical and effective," he said.

Blessed with the leadership of the Party and the grassroots foundation formed by communities, China has the capability and strength to implement the dynamic zero-COVID policy until the final victory is secured, Xi said.

Noting that the pandemic is not yet over, Xi warned against any tendency to let down guard, grow weary of the fight, or slacken prevention and control efforts.

Utmost efforts must be made to promote steady and sound economic development, Xi said, urging Party committees and governments at all levels to help address people's difficulties and reduce impacts on the economy and people's work and life.

"We are confident in our ability to strike a balance between COVID-19 response and economic and social development, and strive for a relatively good performance in this year's economic development," Xi said.

