Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities

Xinhua) 16:46, June 29, 2022

HONG KONG, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland on Friday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made important remarks on Hong Kong's development, advantages and opportunities on many occasions.

The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- Hong Kong's development has always pulled at my heartstrings.

-- Development, an abiding pursuit, is crucial for Hong Kong's survival and prosperity, and it holds the golden key to resolving various issues in Hong Kong.

-- Teenagers want to grow up happily. Young people want to bring out the best of their talent. People in mature years want to be successful, and the seniors want to enjoy their golden years. Obviously, all this can only be achieved through development.

-- Hong Kong's prosperity and stability is the wish of Hong Kong compatriots and the expectation of people of our motherland.

-- The key to Hong Kong's success lies in its people's love of the motherland and Hong Kong, and their perseverance, pursuit of excellence and adaptability.

-- An increasingly prosperous motherland serves as a source of strength for Hong Kong to overcome difficulties and challenges; it also presents a reservoir of opportunities for Hong Kong to break new ground, foster new driving force and create new space for development.

-- Despite challenges over the past 25 years, the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong has been a resounding success.

-- "One country, two systems" is a great initiative pursued by China. It offers a new way of thinking and a new formula to the international community in addressing similar issues. It is another contribution made by the Chinese nation to promoting global peace and development. And it embodies the Chinese vision which values openness and inclusiveness.

-- "One country" is like the roots of a tree. For a tree to grow tall and luxuriant, its roots must run deep and strong.

-- On the basis of "one country," the "two systems" should and have every reason to stay in harmony and reinforce each other.

-- We have unswerving determination to safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle and oppose any external force interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

-- For Hong Kong and Macao, "one country, two systems" is the greatest advantage; the reform and opening-up sets the broadest stage for development; and jointly building the Belt and Road and the country's national strategies including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area offer new major opportunities.

