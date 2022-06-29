Home>>
Giant 3D art painting lights up to celebrate Hong Kong's return
(Ecns.cn) 15:07, June 29, 2022
A 3D art painting, standing 30 meters in length and 10 meters in height, lights up at Victoria Harbor in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
