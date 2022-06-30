President Xi arrives in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 15:20, June 30, 2022

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong by train on Thursday afternoon.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will attend a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1.

Xi will also inspect the HKSAR.

