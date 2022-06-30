Macao industry leaders expect closer, complementary cooperation with Hong Kong

MACAO, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Industry leaders in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) are expecting closer and complementary cooperation with the Hong Kong SAR in the future given the two cities' proximity and similar histories.

As Hong Kong is to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland on Friday, the industry leaders in the Macao SAR expressed confidence that the two cities can work closely together and better integrate in building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area by leveraging the advantages of the "one country, two systems" principle.

Kevin Ho, president of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macao, said that Hong Kong, an international financial center, and Macao, which is striving to build itself into a world tourism and leisure center, can seek complementary cooperation and development.

"The two SARs are both our country's windows to the world," Ho said. "They can join hands in the industries of conference and exhibitions, tourism, and finance."

Alan Ho, president of the Macao Association of Convention, Exhibition and Tourism Sectors, hoped that the convention and exhibition industries in Hong Kong and Macao can take the initiative in participating in regional cooperation and promoting cooperation in the Greater Bay Area through inter-city and smart conventions and exhibitions.

"As a major center of conventions and exhibitions in the Asia Pacific region, the industry in Hong Kong has developed fast since its return to the motherland, particularly in the sectors of jewelry, clocks and watches, and beauty products," he said.

In the past years, scientists and researchers in the SARs have also widely participated in the country's major scientific and technological projects.

Pang Chuan, vice president of the Macao University of Science and Technology, said universities in Macao and Hong Kong have cooperated closely in personnel exchanges, scientific and research cooperation, exchanges of laboratories and the joint education of students.

"Universities in Macao and Hong Kong are generally more international with more opportunities to take part in international cooperation," Pang said. "However, they are faced with a lack of supporting industries in the SARs."

Pang suggested that universities in the SARs combine their advantages in research and development with hi-tech enterprises in the Greater Bay Area to better convert international scientific and research fruits.

Ma Chi Seng, a member of the Macao Sports Committee, lauded Hong Kong's sports achievements since its return to the motherland, noting that the Hong Kong SAR government has been dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as a city of international sports events, offering experiences that Macao could learn from.

"The 15th Chinese National Games to be co-hosted by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao in 2025 will provide an excellent opportunity to increase public participation in sports in the SARs and enhance in-depth cooperation between the sports industries in the three places," Ma added.

