Victoria Harbor illuminated to celebrate 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return
(Ecns.cn) 11:17, June 30, 2022
Light installations are illuminated to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at the Victoria Harbor, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, June 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei )
