Kids express love and wishes to Hong Kong

(People's Daily App) 14:42, June 30, 2022

July 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. A celebratory atmosphere is everywhere across Hong Kong.

In this video, several children from Hong Kong show their love to the motherland and express their wishes for the future of Hong Kong.

"We all have a home, and its name is China."

"I love China. I love Hong Kong."

"My country and I will never be separated."

"I wish Hong Kong a better tomorrow."

Click the video to feel the kids' love.

(Video from CMG; Compiled by Xu Zheqi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)