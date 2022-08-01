Post 00-s HK young man tells China story through music in Beijing

On the latest episode of The Youth, we tell you the vigorous story of Jiang Yang, Hugo, a Hong Kong student currently studying at the School of Journalism and Communication, Peking University. A music fanatic, Hugo wrote the song “Bauhinia” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. Together with another 24 college students from universities at both Beijing and HKSAR, Hugo said they hoped to sing out loud the young generation’s expectation for Hong Kong and the mainland to walk hand in hand towards a brighter tomorrow.

