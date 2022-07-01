25th anniversary of HK's return to motherland: Flags fly high over HK

Ecns.cn) 14:54, July 01, 2022

Helicopters with Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over the Victoria Harbor to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Hong Kong, July 1, 2922. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

A meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was held on Friday.

