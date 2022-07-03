‘UK not giving up on Hong Kong’ is 19th-century balderdash

By Global Times editorial (Global Times) 15:40, July 03, 2022

Photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a barque-shaped installation marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China. July 1 is the celebration day for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. Photo:Xinhua

July 1 marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. The Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, are blessing the city. But every year during such days, there are always some vicious voices coming out from the US and the West. In a video, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly declared that the UK is "not giving up on Hong Kong." Foreign Secretary Liz Truss repeated the same old tune that the UK has a "historical responsibility" to Hong Kong and its people. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement at the same time, pointing fingers at China.

The boastfulness of Johnson and Truss shows that the "British Empire mentality" has persisted stubbornly in the minds of some of the so-called UK elites. If they have time, they should think more about the questions arising from Scotland and Northern Ireland's pursuit of breaking away from the UK. Does London have a "historical responsibility" for Scotland and Northern Ireland? Do Scots and those in Northern Ireland agree that London has such "historical responsibility?" London should be more concerned about its own internal contradictions that are difficult to reconcile, and whether Great Britain is facing the risk of "disintegration." It should not talk lavishly about its "historical responsibility" for Hong Kong, or fantasize about "taking back" Hong Kong.

Similarly, Washington's judgment of Hong Kong's situation today is also delusional. In 2019, Hong Kong rioters, with the support of the UK and the US, tried to hype up a "color revolution" via street violence and attempted to seek power through elections. But this attempt was foiled by the central government with overwhelming moves. Washington, like London, is extremely dissatisfied and helpless about the rebirth of Hong Kong from the ashes. Therefore, every once in a while, some people in the UK and the US tend to yell out vicious but powerless scolding. This scolding is more like a lament.

The various freedoms in Hong Kong guaranteed by the Basic Law are the legal arrangements under "one country, two systems," and have nothing to do with the US or the UK, let alone their adjudication or "pressuring the Chinese government" to "reinstate the promise." During the last 25 years and despite the turbulence, Hong Kong did not become a bridgehead for the US and the West to "overturn China." On the contrary, it has become more tightly connected to the mainland, which is the fundamental reason why some people in the West can't stop complaining.

Hong Kong is an international financial center and a trade and shipping hub under "one country, two systems." It adopts the common law system as a free port, and enjoys a unique status and advantages that allow growing international connectivity. The facts show that along with China's continuous opening-up and the progress of the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong will play a big role. This general trend goes entirely contrary to the fantasy held by some in the UK and US about making Hong Kong an anti-China base.

The construction of the Greater Bay Area is deepening continuously. Hong Kong, as a large market rich in enterprises and resources, demonstrates great potential of development. As some Hong Kong entrepreneurs have unmistakably expressed, the advantage of the city is being part of China and it will have a brighter tomorrow.

It is only some Western politicians still living in the 19th century who are daydreaming and crying. The thousands of overseas-funded companies, including those invested by UK and US enterprises, are positive and confident about Hong Kong's future. It is certain that Hong Kong can create a better future by sticking to the basis of "one country" and taking advantage of "two systems," which is a trend no foreign force can prevent.

