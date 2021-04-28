Miao people celebrate traditional Sisters Festival in SW China's Guizhou province

People's Daily Online) 16:00, April 28, 2021

Photo shows people of the Miao ethnic group playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, in a parade to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiufang)

Dressed up in their traditional costumes, tens of thousands of people of the Miao ethnic group attended a parade on April 25 to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, in southwest China's Guizhou province.

Regarded today as the oldest "Valentine's Day" celebrated in China, the Miao Sisters Festival was recognized as a part of the country’s national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The festival is celebrated annually on around the 15th day of the third lunar month.

