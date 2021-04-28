Home>>
Miao people celebrate traditional Sisters Festival in SW China's Guizhou province
(People's Daily Online) 16:00, April 28, 2021
|Photo shows people of the Miao ethnic group playing Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, in a parade to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiufang)
Dressed up in their traditional costumes, tens of thousands of people of the Miao ethnic group attended a parade on April 25 to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival in Taijiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, in southwest China's Guizhou province.
Regarded today as the oldest "Valentine's Day" celebrated in China, the Miao Sisters Festival was recognized as a part of the country’s national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The festival is celebrated annually on around the 15th day of the third lunar month.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People celebrate Miao Sisters Festival with fire dragon dance
- Miao Sisters Festival celebrated in Guizhou
- The traditional folk costumes of the Miao – “History worn on the body”
- Barns built above water keep grain safe in Miao village
- Sweet and aromatic! Miao people greet us with homemade rice wine in SW China's Guizhou
- Paradise Lost: Dive into the world's largest Miao village
- Miao ethnic villages: land of idyllic beauty
- Miao people celebrate dragon canoe festival in China's Guizhou
- Miao people perform lusheng dance to pray for harvest in SW China
- The Changjiaomiao keep traditional culture alive in a modern world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.