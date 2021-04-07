Paradise Lost: Dive into the world's largest Miao village

Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is the world's largest Miao village. (People's Daily Online/Kou Jie)

Nestled in the lush mountains in Leishan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village rolls quietly from the creeks winding in silvery loops across the mountain ridges. Crystal ponds and patches of paddy fields are sprinkled among the terraces. Here and there, a hamlet appears, topped by the soaring cornices of its ancestral houses. Along the riverbanks, locals fish, farm and bask in the sun. It is a daily scene of the Miao people, one that has been playing out over centuries.

Several "wind and rain bridges", an architectural combination of bridge, corridor, veranda and pavilion, are scattered throughout the village. The buildings are used to improve "Fengshui," producing a mysterious vibe that attracts visitors from around the globe.

