Monday, April 26, 2021

People celebrate Miao Sisters Festival with fire dragon dance

(Ecns.cn) 15:25, April 26, 2021

People hold a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Miao Sisters Festival at Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, April 25. The dance is a Miao tradition in Taijiang County. Dragon dancers perform shirtless in the firelight, creating a spectacular scene. The dance is known as "the game of the brave".(Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)


