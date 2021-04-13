Sweet and aromatic! Miao people greet us with homemade rice wine in SW China's Guizhou

The Miao people show their highest level of hospitality when they welcome guests outside the village gate and invite them to drink up to 12 rounds of homemade rice wine. Each round represents a blessing.

But it’s also a challenge for those who can’t hold their liquor! Are you up for it?

